The Miami Heat And Indiana Pacers Are Headed To Overtime

Another night, another close game for the Indiana Pacers.

After losing their first game of the season to the Charlotte Hornets by one-point on Wednesday evening, they went into overtime on Friday night with the Washington Wizards and once again lost by one-point.

The Pacers are tied with Miami Heat 86-86 at the end of regulation and are headed to overtime in another close game for the second straight night.

Malcolm Brogdon had 14 points and 13 rebounds at the end of regulation, and Tyler Herro had 30 points and ten rebonds.

