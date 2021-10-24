Publish date:
NBA News: The Miami Heat And Indiana Pacers Are Headed To Overtime
The Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat are headed to overtime on Saturday evening.
Another night, another close game for the Indiana Pacers.
After losing their first game of the season to the Charlotte Hornets by one-point on Wednesday evening, they went into overtime on Friday night with the Washington Wizards and once again lost by one-point.
The Pacers are tied with Miami Heat 86-86 at the end of regulation and are headed to overtime in another close game for the second straight night.
Malcolm Brogdon had 14 points and 13 rebounds at the end of regulation, and Tyler Herro had 30 points and ten rebonds.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.