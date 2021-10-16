Former Pacer Waived By T-Wolves

Publish date:
NBA News: The Minnesota Timberwolves Just Waived Four Players
On Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they waived Brian Bowen II, Matt Lewis, Isaiah Miller and Chris Silva. Bowen II played for the Indiana Pacers last season.
Bowen II is 23 years old and went undrafted in 2020, but played for the Indiana Pacers for the first two seasons of his NBA career.
He played 12 total games for the Pacers over the last two years, but also played 39 G-League games (Fort Wayne Mad Ants) over that span as well.
During his rookie season on the Mad Ants he averaged 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
Last season in the G-League he averaged 11.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
