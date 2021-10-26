Watch The Scuffle In The Bucks-Pacers Game Late In The Fourth Quarter

Publish date:
NBA News: There Was A Scuffle In The Bucks-Pacers Game
Late in the fourth quarter, several players got into a minor scuffle in the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers game.
The Pacers had been making a late-push to get the game back within striking distance.
However, their attempt fell short as they lost to the Bucks 119-109 to fall to 1-3.
The clip of the scuffle can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bally Sports Indiana.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.