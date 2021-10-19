Pacers Potentially Out Of Ben Simmons Sweepstakes

NBA News: This Eastern Conference NBA Team Is Possibly Out Of The Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons Sweepstakes After They Made This Move
The Indiana Pacers agreed to a contract extension with point guard Malcolm Brogdon on Monday.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (see Tweet below), the deal is for two-years $45 million, which will be added to his deal that already has two years remaining.
Therefore, he is locked up for four seasons now.
ESPN's Bobby Marks shared a very fascinating detail about the extension (see Tweet below).
Marks notes that Brogdon cannot be traded this season.
Therefore, the Pacers, who had been mentioned by many as a possible team to acquire Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers are likely out of that sweepstakes now.
Anything is possible in the NBA, but Brogdon would have been a key piece in any trade, because of his large salary and the fact that he shot over 38% from three-point range while averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game last season.
On October 2, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer (see Tweet below and read article here), mentioned the Pacers as one of the six teams interested in the three-time All-Star.
While a deal still could get done centered around someone like Caris LeVert, it reminds much less likely with Brogdon unable to be moved.
