Malcolm Brogdon Reportedly Agrees To Big Contract Extension

    • October 18, 2021
    NBA News: This Former Bucks And Current Pacers Star Has Reportedly Agreed To A Massive Contract Extension

    USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a two-year extension with the Indiana Pacers. Brogdon began his career on the Milwaukee Bucks and was the Rookie of The Year in 2016.
    Author:

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Malcolm. Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers have agreed to a 2-year, $45 million contract extension, which extends to the two-years he already had. 

    The Tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below, and the story on ESPN can be read here. 

    ESPN's Bobby Marks notes that means that Brogdon cannot be traded this season (see Tweet below). 

    Brogdon averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game last season, while also grabbing 5.3 rebounds and dishing out 5.9 assists. 

    The 28-year-old began his career on the Milwaukee Bucks, and won the NBA's Rookie of The Year Award in 2016. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

