Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Entering The G-League Draft

    • October 22, 2021
    According to J.D. Shaw of HoopsRumors, Lance Stephenson is entering the G-League Draft. The former Indiana Pacers star worked out for teams in Las Vegas over the summer that included some contenders like the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
    According to J.D. Shaw of HoopsRumors, former Indiana Pacers star (and fan-favorite) Lance Stephenson is entering the G-League Draft. 

    Stephenson has played nine seasons in the NBA for seven teams and is currently 31-years-old. 

    Over the summer Stephenson held a workout in Las Vegas, Nevada, for NBA teams and according to Adam Zagoria of Forbes the teams at the workout were the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

