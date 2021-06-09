NBA News: Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum Tweets About Himself In Trade Rumors

Trade rumors happen in the NBA frequently.

When you're a high-paid player on a team underperforming?

They happen even more often.

On Wednesday, C.J. McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers quote Tweeted a Tweet from David MacKay of SB Nation.

The Tweet from MacKay can be seen below.

McCollum's response can be seen here.

"I’m not offended brotha. I came from nothin. To more than something. I work hard, show up and do my job to the best of my ability. Everyone has a right to their own opinion. Even if that means they want to see me traded. It’s a part of life when you play this sport. Blessings." McCollum Tweeted on Wednesday.

