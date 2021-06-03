NBA Playoffs: Twitter is Reacting to Lakers' Dennis Schroder Instagram

Dennis Schroder appeared to take Los Angeles Lakers out of his bio on Instagram.

The NBA Playoffs have not been as kind as they were to the Los Angeles Lakers last season. Right now, the Lakers trail the Phoenix Suns 3-2 in their series, and a win on Thursday for the Suns would have them advance to the second round and send the Lakers home for the rest of the season.

On Thursday, fans on Twitter took notice of Dennis Schroder allegedly removing "PG for the Los Angeles Lakers" from his Instagram bio.

Schroder will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

