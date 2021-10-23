Kyle Kuzma Sends Out A Tweet About Devin Booker After Wizards Beat Pacers

    • October 23, 2021
    NBA News: Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker
    Kyle Kuzma had 26 points in the Washington Wizards win over the Indiana Pacers, and after the game he sent out a tweet about Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.
    On Friday night, Kyle Kuzma had a stellar game in his first home-game ever as a Washington Wizards player. 

    The fifth-year forward had 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

    The Wizards knocked off the Indiana Pacers 135-134 in overtime. 

    After the game, Kuzma sent out several tweets that night, and one of them was about Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. 

    The tweet from Kuzma can be seen embedded below.

    Booker had 22-points in the Suns win over the Los Angeles Lakers. 

