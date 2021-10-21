Watch Domantas Sabonis Miss At The Buzzer To Beat Hornets

Domantas Sabonis had a chance to be the hero for the Indiana Pacers in their season-opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening.

With the score 123-122 in favor of the Hornets, Sabonis had a shot at the buzzer that just missed.

If it had fallen, the Pacers would be off to a 1-0 start.

Instead, the Hornets get revenge for the Pacers knocking them out of the play-in tournament last season.

The clip of Sabonis missing the shot can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Rob Perez in a tweet.

