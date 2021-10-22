Publish date:
NBA News: Watch Reggie Miller's Reaction To Making The NBA 75 Team
Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller was named to the NBA's best 75 players of all-time, and his reaction to finding out was on TNT on Thursday evening.
The NBA released its 75 best players in the league's history, and the complete list can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from NBA Communications.
Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller made the team, and his reaction to being named can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from NBA on TNT.
Miller spent his entire 18-year career with the Pacers and made the 2000 NBA Finals where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.
He is a Basketball Hall of Famer, five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA player.
