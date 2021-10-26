Watch The Scuffle In The Bucks-Pacers Game Late In The Fourth Quarter

On Monday night, late in the fourth quarter, several players got into a minor scuffle in the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks game.

The Pacers had been making a late-push to get the game back within striking distance.

However, their attempt fell short as they lost to the Bucks 119-109 to fall to 1-3.

The clip of the scuffle can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bally Sports Indiana.

