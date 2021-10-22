Watch Reggie Miller's Reaction To Making The NBA 75 Team

The NBA released its 75 best players in the league's history, and the complete list can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from NBA Communications.

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller made the team, and his reaction to being named can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from NBA on TNT.

Miller spent his entire 18-year career with the Pacers and made the 2000 NBA Finals where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is a Basketball Hall of Famer, five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA player.

