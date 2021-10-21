With LaVar Ball Watching Watch Hornets' LaMelo Ball Bank In A Three-Pointer Against The Pacers

The Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers are in the middle of both team's first game of the season, and during the second half 2021 Rookie of The Year LaMelo Ball nailed a three-point shot off the backboard.

The highlight can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Bally Sports Hornets.

In the clip, Ball's famous father LaVar can be seen watching on as his son hits the shot.

Ball averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game last season.

