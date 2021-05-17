NBA Play-In Tournament: Pacers and Hornets Spread
The Pacers are favorites over the Hornets on Tuesday.
The Indiana Pacers will host the Charlotte Hornets in the first game of the NBA's new play-in tournament on Tuesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Coming into the game, even though they have had a lengthy injury report, the Pacers remain the favorites to win the game over the Hornets on Tuesday evening.
The Pacers are 3.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
"We haven't seen Charlotte here in a while, but they've been playing good basketball all year long," Nate Bjorkgren said post-game on Sunday when they did not know who they would face.
Both teams have played each other three times this season, and the Hornets came away victorious in two of those games, winning the season-series.
