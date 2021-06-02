NBA Playoffs: 76ers Announce Who's Starting in Place of Joel Embiid Against Wizards

Matisse Thybulle will start in place of Joel Embiid for Game 5.

Matisse Thybulle will start for the Philadelphia 76ers in place of All-Star Joel Embiid on Wednesday for Game 5, and the status of Thybulle in the lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The series is 3-1 in favor of the 76ers, and a win on Wednesday sends the Washington Wizards home.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 6-point home favorites over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.

