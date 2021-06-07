NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Ben Simmons Speaks After Loss to Hawks
Ben Simmons had 17 points and ten assists on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia, but the Atlanta Hawks still beat the 76ers 128-124.
After the game, the All-Star Simmons spoke to reporters, and the whole presser can be seen here.
"We gotta protect home next game and then obviously get those two in Atlanta," Simmons said post-game.
For a large part of the game, the 76ers were getting blown out before a late comeback that cut the deficit to just two.
"I think we waited too long," Simmons said. "They hit us first. We didn't hit back. At one point, we were down 26, and we still were in the game."
The Philadelphia 76ers were 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.
