NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Ben Simmons With a Massive Put-Back Dunk Against Wizards
Ben Simmons had a huge dunk against the Wizards.
Ben Simmons had a massive put-back dunk against the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon, and the full highlight of the dunk can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.
The 76ers are the first seed and the Wizards are the eighth seed, but it was the Wizards who had the lead at halftime.
Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal of the Wizards will not go down easy against the 76ers.
The 76ers were 8-point favorites over the Wizards in Philadelphia on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the game with the Wizards can be read here.
