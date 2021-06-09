NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Doc Rivers Speaks After Win Over Hawks

The 76ers tied up their series with a 118-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday evening.

After the game, head coach Doc Rivers spoke to reporters.

"You don't ever want to go down 2-0 in a series," Rivers said post-game. "And now we're not; it's 1-1, we have to go to Atlanta and get home-court back. We have a lot of big games ahead of us."

The full presser can be watched here.

The 76ers were 6-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball