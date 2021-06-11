NBA Playoffs 76ers Hawks: Doc Rivers Speaks About Joel Embiid Before Game 3
Joel Embiid is a game-time decision against the Hawks.
The Philadelphia 76ers play the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 on Friday in Atlanta.
The 76ers are coming off a win in Game 2 after losing Game 1.
Before the game, Doc Rivers spoke to reporters about Joel Embiid, and his status which is now a game-time decision.
The Tweets about Rivers speaking pre-game can be seen from Tom Moore of the Buck County Courier Times, and Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.
