NBA Playoffs 76ers Hawks: Doc Rivers Speaks About Joel Embiid Before Game 3

Joel Embiid is a game-time decision against the Hawks.

The Philadelphia 76ers play the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 on Friday in Atlanta.

The 76ers are coming off a win in Game 2 after losing Game 1.

Before the game, Doc Rivers spoke to reporters about Joel Embiid, and his status which is now a game-time decision.

The Tweets about Rivers speaking pre-game can be seen from Tom Moore of the Buck County Courier Times, and Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

