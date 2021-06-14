NBA Playoffs 76ers-Hawks: Joel Embiid Official Status For Game 4

Joel Embiid will play for the 76ers in Atlanta on Monday.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in Atlanta for Game 4 against the Hawks on Monday night.

Joel Embiid, who was questionable for the game, will play, and his status can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The 76ers have a 2-1 series lead.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-point favorites for Game 4 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball