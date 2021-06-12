NBA Playoffs 76ers-Hawks: Twitter Reacts to Game 3
The 76ers beat the Hawks in Game 3 in Atlanta.
The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Atlanta Hawks 127-111 to win their second straight game of the series on Friday evening.
After the Hawks won the first game, the 76ers have come roaring back.
The series is now 2-1 in their favor.
Here are some reactions to the game from Twitter.
The Philadelphia 76ers were 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.
