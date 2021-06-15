NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Watch 76ers' Joel Embiid React To Kawhi Leonard's Dunk During Post-Game Presser
Joel Embiid reacted to Kawhi Leonard's dunk against the Utah Jazz as he was doing his post-game presser after the 76ers lost to the Hawks.
The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 118-104 on Monday night, and during the game, Kawhi Leonard had a massive dunk (see Bleacher Report's Tweet below).
The series is now tied 2-2.
Joel Embiid was doing his post-game presser in Atlanta but saw the dunk in the middle of his media session.
The video can be seen below from NBC Sports Philadelphia's Twitter.
The Atlanta Hawks won 103-100 against the Philadelphia 76res to tie up the series 2-2.
