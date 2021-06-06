NBA Playoffs 76ers' Joel Embiid Official Status Against Hawks

Joel Embiid will play in Game 1, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 76ers will host the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their second-round series on Sunday afternoon.

Joel Embiid, who had been a game-time decision will play and start on Sunday, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

His official status can be seen in a post below from Wojnarowski's Twitter.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 5-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball