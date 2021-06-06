NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Joel Embiid Speaks After Loss to Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-124 to win Game 1 of their series, and Joel Embiid had been questionable to play but went out there and played and scored 39 points.

After the game, he made no excuses.

"My focus is on what to do better next time to make sure that we get a win," Embiid said post-game.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

