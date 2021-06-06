NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Joel Embiid Updated Status Against Hawks

Joel Embiid will be a game-time decision against the Hawks.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers will be a game-time decision for Game 1 on Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, against the Atlanta Hawks.

The status of Embiid for Game 1 can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The game is the start of their second-round series.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

