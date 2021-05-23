Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Joel Embiid With an Amazing Finish, Gets MVP Chants During Game 1 With Wizards

Joel Embiid and the 76ers are currently playing the Washington Wizards on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:


Joel Embiid is an NBA MVP finalist, and on Sunday during Game 1 in Philadelphia against the Washington Wizards, he was getting MVP chants.

Embiid had an incredible finish at the basket, and that led to the MVP chants from the fans.

The video of the sequence where Embiid drove through a triple-team can be seen in a post embedded below from Bleacher Report.

The 76ers were 8-point favorites over the Wizards in Philadelphia on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the game with the Wizards can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16059768_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Goes Coast-To-Coast Against 76ers

USATSI_15914191_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Joel Embiid With an Amazing Finish, Gets MVP Chants During Game 1 With Wizards

Myles Turner
News

Pacers' Myles Turner Gives Season Exit Interview

Domantas Sabonis
News

NBA All-Star Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Gives Season Exit Interview

USATSI_10909626_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Dikembe Mutombo Rings the Bell for the 76ers Before Wizards' Game

USATSI_16134636_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Ben Simmons' Pre-Game Outfit Before Game With Wizards

USATSI_16027162_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Bradley Beal Pre-Game Outfit Before 76ers' Game

USATSI_16051425_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Dwight Howard Pre-Game Outfit Before 76ers and Wizards Showdown

USATSI_16051092_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Starting Lineup Against Wizards