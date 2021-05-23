NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Joel Embiid With an Amazing Finish, Gets MVP Chants During Game 1 With Wizards

Joel Embiid and the 76ers are currently playing the Washington Wizards on Sunday.



Joel Embiid is an NBA MVP finalist, and on Sunday during Game 1 in Philadelphia against the Washington Wizards, he was getting MVP chants.

Embiid had an incredible finish at the basket, and that led to the MVP chants from the fans.

The video of the sequence where Embiid drove through a triple-team can be seen in a post embedded below from Bleacher Report.

The 76ers were 8-point favorites over the Wizards in Philadelphia on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the game with the Wizards can be read here.

