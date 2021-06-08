NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Starting Lineup Against Hawks

The 76ers will look to rebound in Game 2 against the Hawks.

The 76ers will look to tie up the series in Philadelphia during Game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

The Hawks won the first game, 128-124.

For the game, the 76ers have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The 76ers are 6.5-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.

