NBA Playoffs: $900,000 Bet On The Clippers Against The Jazz in Game 1

One bettor wagered $900,000 on the Los Angeles Clippers over the Utah Jazz in Game 1.

One person is confident that the Los Angeles Clippers will beat the Utah Jazz on Tuesday evening in Game 1.

Someone bet $900,000 through BetMGM on the Clippers to win the game, according to br_betting (Tweet below).

The bet will net over $1 million if the Clippers win the game outright.

Also see BetMGM and Yahoo Sportsbook Tweets below.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

