NBA Playoffs: After Being Questionable In Both Games Joel Embiid Has Been on Fire For The 76ers Against The Hawks

Joel Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebounds on Tuesday night in Game 2 against the Hawks.

Joel Embiid had been listed as questionable in both games between the Hawks and the 76ers (Sunday and Tuesday).

Embiid played in both games, and in the 128-124 loss on Sunday, had 39 points, and in the 118-102 win on Tuesday had 40 points and 13 rebounds.

Tweets about Embiid can be seen below.

The 76ers were 6-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.

