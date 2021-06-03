NBA Playoffs: Anthony Davis Status in Lakers Suns Game 6

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns for Game 6.

The Los Angeles Lakers face a potential elimination from the NBA Playoffs on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles.

For the game, Anthony Davis is a game-time decision, reports ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The Tweet from McMenamin can be seen embedded below.

The Suns hold a 3-1 series lead, and it's the first time the franchise has been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2010 season.

The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball