NBA Playoffs: Anthony Davis Status in Lakers Suns Game 6
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns for Game 6.
The Los Angeles Lakers face a potential elimination from the NBA Playoffs on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles.
For the game, Anthony Davis is a game-time decision, reports ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
The Tweet from McMenamin can be seen embedded below.
The Suns hold a 3-1 series lead, and it's the first time the franchise has been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2010 season.
The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
