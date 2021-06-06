Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs: Ben Simmons' Pre-Game Outfit Before 76ers Hawks Game

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers host the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Before the game, the official 76ers Twitter account shared photos of their players entering the arena, and the pre-game outfit of Simmons can be seen in a post embedded below.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 4.5-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16197577_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Report: Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis Frustrated With Role

USATSI_16195254_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Tweets About Chad Johnson During Fight Against Brian Maxwell

USATSI_16216951_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Trae Young Did Something No Hawks Player Has Done Since 1965 Against 76ers

USATSI_16084658_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Breaks Lakers' LeBron James Record Against Clippers

USATSI_16218020_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Paul George Speaks After Clippers Beat Mavericks

USATSI_16196439_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Ben Simmons Speaks After Loss to Hawks

USATSI_16132909_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Jeff Green's Status For Nets Bucks Game 2

USATSI_15954670_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Will Barton's Status For Nuggets Suns Game 1

TJ McConnell
News

Pacers Look Back on The Season of T.J. McConnell