NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status for Game 4 Against Heat

Giannis Antetokounpo has shown up on the injury report, but is listed as probable.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have a commanding 3-0 lead over the Miami Heat and can sweep the Heat in Miami on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo has shown up on the injury report for the game (groin) but has been listed as probable.

His status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bucks are 5-point favorites over the Heat in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball