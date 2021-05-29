NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Pre-Game Outfit Before Game With Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit the Heat in Miami for Game 4.

Giannis Antetokounmpo showed up on the injury report (groin) for Game 4 against the Miami Heat on the road, but will play and start in the game.

Before the game, the two-time MVP wore a fabulous outfit, and the picture can be seen in a post below from the Bucks' official Twitter account.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-point favorites on Saturday in Game 4 against the Heat in Miami, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball