NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Pre-Game Outfit Before Nets Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center for Game 1 against the Nets.

Before the game, the Bucks posted Antetokounmpo's pre-game outfit, and the video can be seen in a Tweet below from the official Twitter account of the Bucks.

The first game of the series will tip-off at 7:30 Eastern Time on TNT.

The Nets are 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

