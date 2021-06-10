NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Pre-Game Outfit Before Nets Game

The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets play Game 3 on Thursday in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to avoid falling into an 0-3 hole when they play Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

The two teams played in Brooklyn for the first two games, and the Nets won with ease in both contests.

Before the game, the Bucks shared a clip of multiple players pre-game outfits, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the post can be seen below from their Twitter account.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball