NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks After Loss to Nets
The Bucks lost 115-107 in Game 1 against the Nets.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 1 in Brooklyn, New York, against the Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday night.
The final score was 115-107, and Antetokounmpo, who had 34 points, spoke after the loss.
"We've gotta keep being us; we've gotta keep attacking, keep getting downhill, and give screens for one another, keep looking for the open guy, keep knocking down shots, just keep being us," Antetokounmpo said post-game.
The full Antetokounmpo presser can be seen here.
The Nets were 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.
