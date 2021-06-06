Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks After Loss to Nets

The Bucks lost 115-107 in Game 1 against the Nets.
Author:
Publish date:

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 1 in Brooklyn, New York, against the Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday night.

The final score was 115-107, and Antetokounmpo, who had 34 points, spoke after the loss.

"We've gotta keep being us; we've gotta keep attacking, keep getting downhill, and give screens for one another, keep looking for the open guy, keep knocking down shots, just keep being us," Antetokounmpo said post-game.

The full Antetokounmpo presser can be seen here.

The Nets were 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16197577_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Report: Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis Frustrated With Role

USATSI_16195254_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Tweets About Chad Johnson During Fight Against Brian Maxwell

USATSI_16216951_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Trae Young Did Something No Hawks Player Has Done Since 1965 Against 76ers

USATSI_16084658_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Breaks Lakers' LeBron James Record Against Clippers

USATSI_16218020_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Paul George Speaks After Clippers Beat Mavericks

USATSI_16196439_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Ben Simmons Speaks After Loss to Hawks

USATSI_16132909_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Jeff Green's Status For Nets Bucks Game 2

USATSI_15954670_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Will Barton's Status For Nuggets Suns Game 1

TJ McConnell
News

Pacers Look Back on The Season of T.J. McConnell