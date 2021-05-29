NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo With Massive Dunk in Heat Game
The Milwaukee Bucks swept the Miami Heat on Saturday.
The Milwaukee Bucks sent the Miami Heat home much earlier than last season on Saturday during Game 4.
The Heat beat the Bucks in the second round last season and went to the NBA Finals.
During Game 4, with the game already out of reach, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a huge dunk to fire up the home crowd, and the video of the dunk can be seen in a video from Bleacher Report's Tweet below.
