NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo With Massive Dunk in Heat Game

The Milwaukee Bucks swept the Miami Heat on Saturday.
The Milwaukee Bucks sent the Miami Heat home much earlier than last season on Saturday during Game 4.

The Heat beat the Bucks in the second round last season and went to the NBA Finals.

During Game 4, with the game already out of reach, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a huge dunk to fire up the home crowd, and the video of the dunk can be seen in a video from Bleacher Report's Tweet below.

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

