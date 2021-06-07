NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo's Pre-Game Outfit Before Nets Bucks Game 2

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in Brooklyn for Game 2 against the Nets.

The Milwaukee Bucks will hope to rebound from their Game 1 loss against the Nets in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Saturday night.

The two teams are back in Brooklyn for Game 2 on Monday night, and before the game, the Bucks shared a photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing his pre-game outfit into the arena.

The photo can be seen from the Bucks' Twitter account below.

The Nets are 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

