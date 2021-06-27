NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic's Official Injury Status For Game 3

Bogdan Bogdanovic will play in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bogdan Bogdanovic will play in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night in Atlanta.

The status of Bogdanovic can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Mike Conti of 92.9 The Game.

The Hawks are tied 1-1, with the Bucks heading into Game 3.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

