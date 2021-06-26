NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic's Status For Game 3

Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed as questionable for Game 3 on Sunday night.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed as questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks in Atlanta.

The status of Bogdanovic for Game 3 can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Atlanta Hawks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball