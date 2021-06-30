Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Bucks Announce Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Status in Game 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for the remainder of Game 4, the Bucks announced.
Author:
Publish date:

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the remainder of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. 

The Tweet from the Bucks can be seen embedded below. 

The Milwaukee Bucks were 9.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

The Bucks had a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 on Tuesday night in Atlanta

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: Last week, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.

NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Lakers’ LeBron James Tweets About Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Twitter Reacts To Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Injury

NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here’s What Twitter Is Saying About Giannis Antetokounmpo After The Fist Half

NBA Playoffs: Bucks’ Starting Lineup Against Hawks

NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Official Status For Game 4

NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Trae Young’s Official Status For Game 4

NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Trae Young’s Status For Game 4