NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Charles Barkley's Prediction For Game 3 Came True

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3.

On TNT's Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley predicted that the Milwaukee Bucks would beat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night .

Barkley's pre-game prediction came true as the Bucks won 113-102 to make the series 2-1 in their favor.

The video of Barkley from before the game can be seen in a Tweet below from the NBA on TNT.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

