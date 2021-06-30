NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Clint Capela Tweets About Giannis Antetokounmpo

Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks Tweeted his well wishes to Giannis Antetokounmpo after Antetokounmpo's injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Caepla's Tweet can be seen embedded below.

The video of Antetokounmpo getting hurt can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN Australia & New Zealand.

The Hawks won 110-88 to tie the series at 2-2.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 9.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 4 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

