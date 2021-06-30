NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported an update on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has no structural damage in his left knee, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported on Wednesday.

The Tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The video of Antetokounmpo getting hurt can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN Australia & New Zealand.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 9.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 4 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

