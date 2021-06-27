NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Injury Status For Game 3

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play on Sunday in Game 3 for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Atlanta against the Hawks.

The status of Antetokounmpo can be seen in a Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks are tied 1-1, with the Hawks heading into Game 3.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

