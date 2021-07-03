NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Official Status For Game 6

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals over the Atlanta Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed last game due to injury, is once again out for Game 6 on Saturday night in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

The status of Antetokounmpo for Game 6 can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA .



The Atlanta Hawks are 1.5-point favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 6 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

