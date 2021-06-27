NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Pre-Game Outfit

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Atlanta for Game 3 against the Hawks.

The Milwaukee Bucks shared a photo of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo walking into State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday night before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Hawks.

The photo of Antetokounmpo can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball