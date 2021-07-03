NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Giannis Antetokounmpo Being Ruled Out For Game 6

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Milwaukee Bucks lead the series 3-2 over the Atlanta Hawks.

The status of Antetokounmpo can be seen in a Tweet below from the Twitter account of the Bucks.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Antetokounmpo being out.

The Atlanta Hawks are 2.5-point favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 6 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

