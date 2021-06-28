NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Giannis Antetokounmpo During The First Half

The Milwaukee Bucks are tied with the Atlanta Hawks at the end of the first half of Game 3.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have finished the first half against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Bucks and Hawks are tied 56-56, and Antetokounmpo has 16 points and seven rebounds.

The series is tied at 1-1 after the first two games in Milwaukee.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Antetokounmpo during the first half.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

